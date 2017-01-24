Homeless count today in Calcasieu parish

The Calcasieu Parish Human Services Department will be conducting a homeless count and survey of both sheltered and unsheltered homeless individuals on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

In the past, the police jury, Calcasieu Medical Reserve and volunteers have worked to get a count of those who have no place to call home.

Coordinators say results of the count directly influence how many homeless programs are provided in the community.

Anyone knowing individuals who fit this category should call the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury's Human Services Department at 337-721-3500.

