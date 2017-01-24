WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Homeless count in Calcasieu Parish

After waiting 48 years, a Lake Charles man is finally getting the recognition he deserves. In 1969, Specialist 4 Albert Malveaux was in the 101st Airborne, serving in the Vietnam War. While his company was moving through mountainous jungle terrain, he encountered an attack from a fortified North Vietnamese unit. Malveaux was shot in the hand, but was still able to to counter fire and allow his fellow soldiers to safely retreat. "I fired a few shots," said Malve...More >>
The 2017 Contraband Days Louisiana Pirate Festival will be held May 4-7 at the Lake Charles Civic Center.More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
You might think of pneumonia as a cold weather bug, but it's what's going around this week, in the heart of spring. KPLC's Britney Glaser takes you inside an ER, where numbers are up for pneumonia.More >>
Henry Guinn, 31, knows there is a generation gap between him and his opponent, Jimmy Segura, but he believes that's what makes them both different.More >>
