WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Homeless count in Calcasieu Parish

Republicans in congress have already begun the legislative process to overhaul the Affordable Care Act. A Louisiana senator revealed a plan to replace it.

There will be an effort today to count the homeless in Calcasieu parish. The Calcasieu Human Services Department will be conducting a homeless count and survey of both sheltered and unsheltered homeless individuals.

There were complaints that weren't so crystal clear in Lake Charles. Some residents had pink water coming from their taps.

Plus, hundreds of gymnasts will be competing this weekend at the 2017 Gumbo Cup Gymnastics competition. These junior Olympic athletes will be competing at various different levels starting this Friday through Sunday.

And the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will close the Oyster Harvest part of Calcasieu Lake today.

In weather, Tuesday we will see our winds shift back to the south and this means a warming trend will get underway. Temperatures will climb into the mid 70s and the humidity will be a little more noticeable. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

