Hundreds of gymnasts to compete at Gumbo Cup

More than 600 gymnasts from across the south will somersault, flip, tumble and vault at the Gumbo Cup Gymnastics, which are taking place Friday through Sunday, Jan. 27-29, at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

These junior Olympic athletes will compete at several different levels.

."It's been five years since we've done a Gumbo Cup and this year...we're really excited because will have over 650 gymnasts coming from as far as Memphis, Tennessee," said Chuck McLallen, owner at Gymnastics ETC in Sulphur.

McLallen's gym is host of this year's competition.

"Gumbo Cup is a junior Olympics competition that we host from levels 1 through 10, boys and girls, and it's one of the biggest competitions in Louisiana," he said. "(Attendees) will see all the four events for the women which are vault, bars, beam, and floor. The boys are on rings and they have six events - they have floor, pommel, rings, vault, tee bars, and high bars," McLallen said.

Paul Guidry, Grand Lake High School senior, has been training for 13 years and said he wouldn't trade it for the world.

"It takes a ton of work, three hours a day, after-school, especially being a senior trying to handle that - everything at home, school work, you know it takes a lot of work and dedication, but I've learned that through the gym," Guidry said.

Bryce Wilson, 12, of Lake Charles, agrees.

"A lot of work and it's really hard, but it's fun and it pays off; and you do good at meets because you come in and you work 25 hours a week," Wilson said.

Wilson had this advice for anyone else who would like to get into gymnastics.

"Make sure that you come in not expecting it to be easy because it is hard and it's really fun and you'll love it," she said.

For the full schedule of this weekend's event click HERE or visit Gymnastics ETC's website at www.gym-etc.com.

