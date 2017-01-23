Sen. Cassidy reveals his Obamacare replacement plan

Republicans in Congress have already begun the legislative process to overhaul the Affordable Care Act, and Monday the GOP revealed a plan to replace it.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) along with Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) unveiled the plan they call the Patient Freedom Act.

"We think that this alternative allows us to restore the law of big numbers, without a mandate," said Cassidy.

Cassidy said the act will give power back to the people.

"Power is best held by individuals, and states, not the federal government," he said, "And if there's a flaw, among the many flaws of Obamacare, it is that Washington, D.C., arrogated power. Taking it from patients and taking it from states."

He said his plan would give that power back to the states by allowing each to choose the type of healthcare it wants to implement.

"Allowing states the choice to go into the alternative," said Cassidy, "they could opt to stay in Obamacare, or they could opt for no federal help."

Cassidy's office released a one-page summary of the Patient Freedom Act, which breaks down the plan:

Repeals: This proposal repeals burdensome federal mandates imposed by the Affordable Care Act, such as the individual mandate, the employer mandate, the actuarial value requirements that force plans to fit into one of four categories, the age band requirements that drive up costs for young people, and the benefit mandates that often force Americans to pay for coverage they don’t need and can’t afford.

Keeps: This proposal keeps essential consumer protections, including prohibitions on annual and lifetime limits, prohibition of pre-existing condition exclusions, and prohibitions on discrimination. It also preserves guaranteed issue and guaranteed renewability and allows young adults to stay on their parents’ plan until age 26, as well as preserving coverage for mental health and substance use disorders.

Cassidy also proposed a timeline at his presentation. He believes states should have two years to pick and implement the plan of their choice.

To read the Patient Freedom Act of 2017 in the full legislative text, click here.

