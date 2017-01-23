Some residents concerned about pink water coming out of faucets

"All chemicals should be treated with some caution" is the warning of the McNeese Department Head of Chemistry Kiran Boggavarapu.

On Monday, some Lake Charles residents found pink water coming out of their faucets. It was found in sinks and bathtubs from multiple locations around town.

"After I put my child in the shower, she put the stopper in," said Jason Higginbotham. "My older son came in and said that the water was pink so I went in and took her out of the shower and started flushing the toilet. I turned the sink on and it still ran pink for awhile so we just got her out of the bath and I ran the water for about 30 minutes until it all went away."

The Lake Charles Water Division was aware of residents' concerns and sent us this statement: "The water division has received a few calls concerning a pinkish discoloration of water near the Center Street East Plant. The superintendent has checked the effluents and chemical feed and detected no problems. It is possible that there may have been a slight overfeed of potassium permanganate used to treat manganese. The department is now performing flushing in the area reporting pinkish water, and they will monitor the plant effluent for the remainder of the day."

What exactly is potassium permanganate?

"It is an inorganic salt," explained Boggavarapu. "It comes in a solid form, and when it dissolves in water, it gives a purplish/pinkish color to it. All chemicals - we should always treat with some caution. You should not be drinking it. You should not be using it on your body. you should not be cooking with it, but most of the time, this is used in very dilute form."

This explains the light color in all of the images from our viewers.

"I was concerned. I've never seen pink water. I've seen orange water before and a brownish color, but never pink," said Higginbotham.

All systems are flushed and there are no further problems that have been detected.

