Arrests made in connection with Jan. 6 armed robbery of convenience store on La. 397

Two Lafayette men have been arrested in connection with a Jan. 4 robbery of a convenience store on La. 397 in Lake Charles.

Colby A. Comeaux, 19, and Eli Celestine, 23, were arrested Jan. 19.

Two masked men entered the store around 2:10 a.m. on Jan. 4, pistol-whipped the clerk and stole money, merchandise and property belonging to the clerk, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. The suspects fled the store in a dark-colored truck, heading north on La. 397.

Two days later, the Sheriff's Office released surveillance photos in the hope of identifying the men.

After further investigation, detectives identified the suspects as Colby A. Comeaux and Eli Celestine. Calcasieu detectives and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies located Comeaux at his residence on Jan. 19, Myers said. After speaking with him, he was arrested.

Celestine was located and arrested on Jan. 20.

Both have been booked into the Calcasieu Correction Center on charges of armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery. Judge Guy Bradberry set Comeaux’s bond at $500,000 and Celestine’s bond at $550,000.

Detective Lt. Les Blanchard is the lead investigator.

