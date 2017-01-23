DeQuincy man accused of inappropriately touching 7-year-old - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

DeQuincy man accused of inappropriately touching 7-year-old

By Laura Heller, Digital Content Producer
A DeQuincy man has been accused of inappropriately touching a 7-year-old.

Mark B. Cooley, 30, was arrested on Jan. 20 on a charge of aggravated crime against nature, said Cmdr. James McGee, spokesman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Cooley was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a $100,000 bond.

