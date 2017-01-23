Multiple agencies helped extinguish Ragley house fire, nobody hurt

Stop by Kroger in Sulphur and you'll probably come across Brian Conner. A dedicated and loyal employee who's been with the company for 22 years. "I love bagging groceries," said Conner. On Wednesday, Conner was extra chipper, not just because he loves his job but because his birthday is on Thursday, April 26. Customers at the grocery store knew that and Conner couldn't escape all the hugs. Conner's customers love him so much that a group o...More >>
Nearly two-and-a-half years after a truck spilled hazardous materials along Interstate 10, cleanup is still underway.More >>
If Trump's tax plan is implemented, certified tax attorney, Rusty Stutes of Lake Charles, says it will mean a lower tax bill for businesses, big and small. "That has the potential to be one of the biggest game changers in American tax history, because if you started to allow small businesses to only be taxed once and be taxed at a 15% rate, the potential for unleashing economic growth with something like that could really be extraordinary," he said. As well he says th...More >>
Calcasieu District Attorney John DeRosier said in court Wednesday that Sulphur businessman Joe Palermo has not paid what he owes as part of a 2015 plea agreement. Under the agreement, Palermo was sentenced to two years of unsupervised released and was to pay $1.2 million to the reimburse the state for costs of investigation and prosecution. DeRosier testified Wednesday during a motion to unseal a 13-count indictment that was returned on Feb. 26, 2015. DeRosier says the state's...More >>
