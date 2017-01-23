Multiple agencies helped extinguish Ragley house fire, nobody hu - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Multiple agencies helped extinguish Ragley house fire, nobody hurt

House fire in Ragley (Source: Kaitlin Rust / KPLC) House fire in Ragley (Source: Kaitlin Rust / KPLC)
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
RAGLEY, LA (KPLC) -

Multiple fire departments helped extinguish a house fire in Ragley.

The fire is in the 3400 block of Texas Eastern Road, which intersects with U.S. 190.

According to Capt.Todd Parker with the Ward 6 Fire Department, the department got the call around 12:40 p.m. The Beauregard District 2 Fire Department, was first on the scene at 1 p.m. When they arrived, flames were showing out of the front and back of the home. Nobody was home at the time.

Ward One and Ward Six fire departments in Calcasieu and the Allen Parish Ward 3 Fire Department in Reeves helped to get the fire under control about 30 minutes after responding - it was fully extinguished about 3:15 p.m.

No firefighters were injured and the cause of fire is under investigation.

Kaitlin Rust tweeted from the scene.

  • Sulphur community gathers to celebrate beloved Kroger employee's birthday

    Stop by Kroger in Sulphur and you'll probably come across Brian Conner. A dedicated and loyal employee who's been with the company for 22 years.  "I love bagging groceries," said Conner.  On Wednesday, Conner was extra chipper, not just because he loves his job but because his birthday is on Thursday, April 26.  Customers at the grocery store knew that and Conner couldn't escape all the hugs.  Conner's customers love him so much that a group o...

  • Cleanup effort along I-10 continues after 2014 hazardous materials spill

    Nearly two-and-a-half years after a truck spilled hazardous materials along Interstate 10, cleanup is still underway.

  • Local tax attorney optimistic about effects of Trump tax plan

    If Trump's tax plan is implemented, certified tax attorney, Rusty Stutes of Lake Charles, says it will mean a lower tax bill for businesses, big and small. "That has the potential to be one of the biggest game changers in American tax history, because if you started to allow small businesses to only be taxed once and be taxed at a 15% rate, the potential for unleashing economic growth with something like that could really be extraordinary," he said. As well he says th...

