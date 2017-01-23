Multiple agencies helped extinguish Ragley house fire, nobody hurt

Calcasieu District Attorney John DeRosier said in court Wednesday that Sulphur businessman Joe Palermo has not paid what he owes as part of a 2015 plea agreement.More >>
The majority of Louisiana's public school districts allow corporal punishment, but a bill headed to the house floor could ban it. House Bill 497 made it out of the House Education Committee with a tight 6-5 vote Wednesday.More >>
The Commemorative Air Force Red Tail Squadron is dedicated to sharing the history and legacy of America's first black military pilots.More >>
A local tax attorney said if President Donald Trump's tax plan is implemented, it will mean a lower tax bill for businesses, big and small.More >>
Stop by Kroger in Sulphur and you'll probably come across Brian Conner. A dedicated and loyal employee who's been with the company for 22 years. "I love bagging groceries," said Conner. On Wednesday, Conner was extra chipper, not just because he loves his job but because his birthday is on Thursday, April 26. Customers at the grocery store knew that and Conner couldn't escape all the hugs. Conner's customers love him so much that a group o...More >>
