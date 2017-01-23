Multiple agencies helped extinguish Ragley house fire, nobody hurt

Multiple fire departments helped extinguish a house fire in Ragley.

The fire is in the 3400 block of Texas Eastern Road, which intersects with U.S. 190.

According to Capt.Todd Parker with the Ward 6 Fire Department, the department got the call around 12:40 p.m. The Beauregard District 2 Fire Department, was first on the scene at 1 p.m. When they arrived, flames were showing out of the front and back of the home. Nobody was home at the time.

Ward One and Ward Six fire departments in Calcasieu and the Allen Parish Ward 3 Fire Department in Reeves helped to get the fire under control about 30 minutes after responding - it was fully extinguished about 3:15 p.m.

No firefighters were injured and the cause of fire is under investigation.

Kaitlin Rust tweeted from the scene.

Mobile users, click HERE for more photos.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.