Ragley man investigated for killing, pleads guilty to theft, drugs, weapons charges

A Ragley man pleaded guilty as charged to drugs, weapon and theft charges Monday in Beauregard Parish.

The charges against Cecil McArthur Jr., 56, stemmed from an investigation into the killing of Michael Carter in Ragley on Black Friday in 2015. That investigation uncovered other criminal activity by McArthur.

McArthur told police that the shooting was in self-defense - that he believed Carter, 41, was a suspected prowler. Carter died at the scene. A witness in the case, Herman Wolfe, was found dead of an apparent suicide in January 2016.

McArthur has never been charged in Carter's death.

McArthur pleaded guilty Monday to possession of methamphetamine, illegal possession of stolen things and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. McArthur was in possession of a stolen piece of heavy equipment worth $34,000. He also had a 7 mm rifle and a 12 gauge shotgun on November 28, the day Carter was killed.

McArthur waived his right to appeal the conviction and the state agreed to not seek a habitual offender bill, which could have allowed for a longer sentence.

A sentencing hearing will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

McArthur has previous convictions in Houston and Orange County, Texas, Mississippi, and Calcasieu, Vernon and St. Landry parishes.

He was convicted of negligent homicide in Calcasieu in 1978 when he was just 18 years old. A copy of the 1978 indictment says McArthur killed Pamela L. Calhoon by the criminal negligent operation of a motor vehicle, by driving it at an excessive and illegal rate of speed, causing an accident.

Carter's mother, Mary, was in court as McArthur pleaded to the charges.

She goes to the Beauregard cemetery to visit her son's grave. She brings a rubber mat on which to sit, so she can take her time.

"I just want him to know that I'm always close to him. And that I'm so sorry that I wasn't able to protect him and I wasn't able to be with him when he died. He had to die alone,"she said.

She is not happy with the plea bargain and wanted McArthur to go to trial, suspecting he would be treated more severely if convicted by a jury and subjected to enhanced penalties as a habitual offender. Carter would like to see him in prison for life.



"I feel that whenever he gets out and he does this to someone else, then the people that allowed that are just as guilty as he is," she said.

The sentencing hearing comes next - and she will urge the judge to sentence McArthur to the max which the D.A. said is 35 years, though she admitted it won't change her life sentence.

"I can never be the person I was because part of me died with Michael on that day."

Assistant D.A. Richard Morton said if more evidence is found there could one day be a murder trial in Carter's death. As to why they took the guilty plea instead of going to trial, Morton said they have the duty to achieve justice according to the law and the evidence.

"We believe we have acted accordingly in this case, said Morton.

Morton said though McArthur could have faced life in prison as a habitual offender, depending on what the judge gave him, prosecutors felt that very unlikely as a habitual offender. He said "Wolfe's suicide is one factor int he totality of evidence considered as to whether they would seek an indictment for murder," which they apparently did not.

Here's a list of McArthur's prior felony convictions as set forth in the Bill of Information.

1978 CALCASIEU: Burglary, Poss. Of Meth, Negligent Homicide

1985 HOUSTON: Felony Drug Possession

1985 ALLEN PARISH: Marijuana distribution & Poss. of Meth

1993 CALCASIEU: Possession of drugs & firearm by convicted felon

1993 VERNON: Felony theft

1993 ORANGE COUNTY, TX: 3 counts aggravated drug possession

1992 TEXAS: Felony Theft

2008 MISSISSIPPI: Felony taking of motor vehicle

2010 ST. LANDRY PARISH: Felony DWI Third offense

2011 CALCASIEU: Felony DWI Third offense

McArthur's public defender, Shanta Tomeka Gilbert,could not be reached for comment.

Michael Carter's mother says she is still trying to pay for his funeral and purchase a headstone. She says donations can be made directly to the Liberty County Teachers Federal Credit Union in Liberty, Texas, for the benefit of Michael Carter.

