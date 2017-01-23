La. state income tax filing begins Feb. 6

The Louisiana Department of Revenue will begin processing 2016 state individual income tax returns on Monday, Feb. 6.

Louisiana File Online is the state's free web portal for individual and business tax filers. With Louisiana File Online, taxpayers can:

File returns and pay taxes electronically.

Check the status of individual income tax refunds.

Amend tax returns.

View business tax information for current and previous years.

Taxpayers are encouraged to file electronically for the fastest, most error-free return processing.

The expected refund processing time for returns filed electronically is up to 60 days; for paper returns, the expect refund could take up to 14 weeks.

The deadline to file state taxes is Monday, May 15.

