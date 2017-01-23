La. state income tax filing begins Feb. 6 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

La. state income tax filing begins Feb. 6

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Louisiana Department of Revenue will begin processing 2016 state individual income tax returns on Monday, Feb. 6. 

Louisiana File Online is the state's free web portal for individual and business tax filers. With Louisiana File Online, taxpayers can:

  • File returns and pay taxes electronically.
  • Check the status of individual income tax refunds.
  • Amend tax returns.
  • View business tax information for current and previous years.

Taxpayers are encouraged to file electronically for the fastest, most error-free return processing.

The expected refund processing time for returns filed electronically is up to 60 days; for paper returns, the expect refund could take up to 14 weeks.

The deadline to file state taxes is Monday, May 15.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • What's that noise? Jets arriving today for the Chennault International Airport

    What's that noise? Jets arriving today for the Chennault International Airport

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:38 PM EDT2017-04-27 16:38:44 GMT
    (Source: Chennault Airshow)(Source: Chennault Airshow)
    If you hear a roaring through the skies over the next few days, it's likely aircraft from the Chennault International Airshow, which begins today. Look to the skies and you're likely to see plenty of jets and jet trails. For airshow schedules and performers, click HERE. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    If you hear a roaring through the skies over the next few days, it's likely aircraft from the Chennault International Airshow, which begins today. Look to the skies and you're likely to see plenty of jets and jet trails. For airshow schedules and performers, click HERE. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>

  • Local businesses to hosts anti-bullying prom to combat bullying in SWLA

    Local businesses to hosts anti-bullying prom to combat bullying in SWLA

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-04-27 16:30:10 GMT
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)

    Bullying is an issue in schools across the country

    More >>

    Bullying is an issue in schools across the country

    More >>

  • Chennault Airshow takes off at dusk Friday

    Chennault Airshow takes off at dusk Friday

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:26 PM EDT2017-04-27 16:26:27 GMT
    (Source: Chennault Airshow)(Source: Chennault Airshow)
    The Chennault International Airshow is almost here! Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Friday and the first show begins at dusk. The show will go on all day Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m, with gates opening at 9 a.m. both days. As it has in the past, the airshow will feature jets, aerial stunts and vintage aircraft. Performers will include the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Army Golden Knights. The airshow returned to Chennault in 2013 after a 15-year hiat...More >>
    The Chennault International Airshow is almost here! Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Friday and the first show begins at dusk. The show will go on all day Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m, with gates opening at 9 a.m. both days. As it has in the past, the airshow will feature jets, aerial stunts and vintage aircraft. Performers will include the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Army Golden Knights. The airshow returned to Chennault in 2013 after a 15-year hiat...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly