City officials believe cause of pink water found

Lake Charles officials believe the cause of pink water some residents were experiencing Monday morning has been found.

There may have been a "slight overfeed" of a chemical used to treat manganese, according to Matt Young, City of Lake Charles' public information officer. Young said homes near the Center Street East Plant were affected.

The water has since cleared up, he said.

Young released the following statement:

The Water Division has received a few calls concerning a pinkish discoloration of water near the Center Street East Plant. The Superintendent has checked the effluents and chemical feed and detected no problems. It is possible that there may have been a slight overfeed of potassium permanganate used to treat manganese. The department is now performing flushing in the area reporting pinkish water, and they will monitor the plant effluent for the remainder of the day. The water is safe to drink, and there is no need for a water boil. As of now, the water leaving the plant is crystal clear. If customers continue to experience pink water in their homes, please contact 491-1598.

