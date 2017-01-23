Empowerment conference held at LaGrange High School

Lake Charles community leaders spoke at a student empowerment conference at LaGrange High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

It's part of the Lake Charles Education Collaborative partnering with the LaGrange High School University Program.

Students who participated said the program was beneficial.

"I think this was very helpful today because it taught me that I could manage as an adult and as high school student, this is kind of a start up for me to do something big in college," said 9th grader Maddison Johnson.

"It's nice having people to talk to and like help me go forward with what I want to do," Johnson added.

The "Success Panel' featured various sessions and speakers including the Lake Charles mayoral candidates.

