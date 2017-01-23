12th Annual Tree Seedling Sale begins Monday

It's the 12th Annual Tree Seedling Sale.

The Gulf Coast Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting the 3,500 seedling sale alongside Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Grand Lake FFA Chapter.

The sale will feature 14 different species of seedlings and more than 100 potted plants.

Here's a list:

Bald Cypress

Mayhaw

Sugarberry

Eastern Redbud

Native Sweet Pecan

Water Oak

Flowering Dogwood

Persimmon

White Oak

Green Ash

Red Maple

Wild Pear

Live Oak

Southern Crabapple

The sale will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23 to Friday, Jan. 27, at the Lake Charles USDA Center located at 5417 Gerstner Memorial Boulevard in Lake Charles.

Only cash or check payments accepted.

For more info, call 337-474-1584, ext. 3, email danielle.fruge@la.nacnet.net or visit www.gulfcoastswcd.org

