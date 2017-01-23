WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Ground stop for United Airlines lifted

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

A group of 150 pro-life supporters will leave the Lake Charles Diocese this morning for the National March for Life rally in Washington D.C.

Southwest Louisiana residents were under a threat of severe weather for part of the weekend. The Houston River Fire Department in Sulphur was almost flooded by those heavy rains.

New details are emerging about that deadly shooting inside a San Antonio mall. We now know a good Samaritan was shot to death while trying to stop a robbery. This morning, we will update the conditions of the other victims and tell you how a man with a concealed weapon was able to stop one of the suspects.

A driver dies after a vehicle is involved in an accident and catches fire in Welsh.

In today's Sunrise Pet Shop segment, we'll show you what pets are up for adoption through the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter.

Plus, if you're looking for some shade for your yard, the 12th Annual Tree Seedling Sale starts today at the Lake Charles USDA Center. Everything from mayhaw, sugarberry, red maple and live oak will be on sale.

And United Airlines flights across the United States were grounded Sunday night as a result of a computer system problem, United Airlines says. At approximately, 9 p.m. the ground stop was lifted.

In weather, Monday, we will see sunny skies with a few passing clouds. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

