Annual 'March for Life' heads to Calcasieu Courthouse - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Annual 'March for Life' heads to Calcasieu Courthouse

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Dozens of Pro-Life supporters marched on the courthouse, Sunday, in an annual demonstration. 

The March for Life is a national demonstration which has been going for 21 years in Lake Charles. 

Organizers hold it on this day in remembrance of the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade made 44 years ago. 

A local organization, New Life Counseling, partners up with other local groups, churches, and individuals to make their voices heard, something supporters are eager to do. 

Marchers started along Bor du Lac, then headed down the Seawall to Clarence Street, making their way North on Ryan Street to the Calcasieu Courthouse steps, where there was a candlelight memorial prayer vigil.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • UPDATE: La. State Police capture escaped Mississippi inmate

    UPDATE: La. State Police capture escaped Mississippi inmate

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 11:59 PM EDT2017-04-26 03:59:38 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Louisiana State Police have caught the convict who escaped from Mississippi on April 20.

    State Police captured Antonio Henderson, 23, along I-10 in Lake Charles around 9:37 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, said Sgt. James Anderson, Troop D spokesman.

    More >>

    Louisiana State Police have caught the convict who escaped from Mississippi on April 20, and eventually made his way to Lake Charles.

    State Police captured Antonio Henderson, 23, along I-10 in Lake Charles around 9:37 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, said Sgt. James Anderson, Troop D spokesman.

    More >>

  • Jennings mayoral race: Meet Jimmy Segura

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-04-26 03:17:59 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    There is another Southwest Louisiana city whose long-standing mayor has decided not to run for re-election - Jennings. 

    More >>

    There is another Southwest Louisiana city whose long-standing mayor has decided not to run for re-election - Jennings. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    WATCH: Carter, Hunter debate ahead of Saturday's election

    WATCH: Carter, Hunter debate ahead of Saturday's election

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-04-26 03:06:33 GMT
    Wilford Carter and Nic HunterWilford Carter and Nic Hunter

    Lake Charles voters will decide Saturday who will be the next mayor of Lake Charles: Wilford Carter or Nic Hunter. ?First, though, voters can hear what both candidates have to say during a mayoral forum at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

    More >>

    Lake Charles voters will decide Saturday who will be the next mayor of Lake Charles: Wilford Carter or Nic Hunter. ?First, though, voters can hear what both candidates have to say during a mayoral forum at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly