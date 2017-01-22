Annual 'March for Life' heads to Calcasieu Courthouse

Dozens of Pro-Life supporters marched on the courthouse, Sunday, in an annual demonstration.

The March for Life is a national demonstration which has been going for 21 years in Lake Charles.

Organizers hold it on this day in remembrance of the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade made 44 years ago.

A local organization, New Life Counseling, partners up with other local groups, churches, and individuals to make their voices heard, something supporters are eager to do.

Marchers started along Bor du Lac, then headed down the Seawall to Clarence Street, making their way North on Ryan Street to the Calcasieu Courthouse steps, where there was a candlelight memorial prayer vigil.

