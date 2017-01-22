Sulphur man dies, two injured in two-vehicle crash Sunday

Louisiana State Police have caught the convict who escaped from Mississippi on April 20.
State Police captured Antonio Henderson, 23, along I-10 in Lake Charles around 9:37 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, said Sgt. James Anderson, Troop D spokesman.
There is another Southwest Louisiana city whose long-standing mayor has decided not to run for re-election - Jennings.
Lake Charles voters will decide Saturday who will be the next mayor of Lake Charles: Wilford Carter or Nic Hunter. First, though, voters can hear what both candidates have to say during a mayoral forum at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
On Saturday April 29, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will host a firearm safety and self-defense workshop for women.
The free event is for women 18 or older, and will be held at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office training center from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
If you take a trip down Lakeshore Drive in Lake Charles, you'll see a crew of volunteers spray painting the road.
