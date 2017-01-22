Sulphur man dies, two injured in two-vehicle crash Sunday

One man is dead and two others injured following a two-vehicle crash in Sulphur, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lewis and Alexa streets around 11:54 a.m. Sunday, said Chief of Police Lewis Coats.

During the investigation, officers learned that a 1990 Mazda pickup truck driven by Oscar Limon turned left from Alexa Street into the path of a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by Justin Dupont, who was traveling north on Lewis Street, said Coats.

The driver and the passenger of the Chevrolet were transported to a local hospital. Limon was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said Coats.

The crash is still under investigation; standard toxicology results are pending.

