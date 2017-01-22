UPDATE: Coroner confirms identity of woman who died in fiery car crash

Henry Guinn, 31, knows there is a generation gap between him and his opponent, Jimmy Segura, but he believes that's what makes them both different.More >>
Calcasieu District Attorney John DeRosier said in court Wednesday that Sulphur businessman Joe Palermo has not paid what he owes as part of a 2015 plea agreement.More >>
The majority of Louisiana's public school districts allow corporal punishment, but a bill headed to the house floor could ban it. House Bill 497 made it out of the House Education Committee with a tight 6-5 vote Wednesday.More >>
The Commemorative Air Force Red Tail Squadron is dedicated to sharing the history and legacy of America's first black military pilots.More >>
A local tax attorney said if President Donald Trump's tax plan is implemented, it will mean a lower tax bill for businesses, big and small.More >>
