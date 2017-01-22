UPDATE: Coroner confirms identity of woman who died in fiery car crash

The Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office has confirmed the identity of the young woman who died early Sunday when her car crashed and burst into flames.

Kylie Jesselynn Hatton, 20, of Welsh died in that crash. She was on her way to work, her family said.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. at the intersection of South Adams and South Street in Welsh, said Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet.

Crochet said police officers and firemen tried many times to free the driver from the vehicle, but were unable to do so because of the damage the vehicle sustained.

Her parents released the following statement: "Her mom, Rhonda K Hatton, and (dad) Roger W.Hatton, would like to thank the Welsh Fire Department and police officers who went into the burning car to try and save our daughter."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.