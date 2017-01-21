Houston River Fire Dept. tired of station flooding

Heavy rains, hail and threats of tornadoes were what residents throughout Southwest Louisiana had to face Friday night.

For the Houston River Fire Department, those heavy rains almost flooded their station.

"We had a medical call, we run the medical call and by the time we got back here we almost had water in our building," said Fire Chief, Dean Lappe.



In a matter of 30 minutes firefighters were back from that call working to keep their station from flooding.



"We were just here trying to keep it out of the building," said Lappe.



For Lappe, flooding can cause many problems for the station.



"We can't hardly get our vehicles out of here, our trucks won't go out because the water's too deep," he said.



But Lappe says the flooding didn't used to be this bad.



"It's been over 10 years (and) we've not had an issue, and I know in the last 10 years we've had heavy rains, but we've not had an issue up until three months ago," he said.



He's reached out for help, but so far nothing has been done.



"You want to throw your hands in the air and give up, raise the white flag but we can't do that either," said Lappe.



And he just wants the best for his men.



"These guys work hard to maintain this station and they work hard to maintain our ratings," said Lappe."...We're all volunteer, we're not here 24/7, but we do work hard at this, and we want the best fire protection we can for our public."



And while he continues to fight for something to be done he does have a message for those in his community.



"You are protected, your fire district is protected," said Lappe. "We're going to do everything in our power to make sure that our public is safe and that we respond some way shape our form. We are coming to help you should you need it."

Lappe says the Office of Emergency Preparedness has reached out to try and help his station.

KPLC has also reached to Calcasieu Parish Police Jury's district representative, Francis Andrepont who replied saying:

"The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury appoints the gravity drainage board and they are responsible for taking care of lateral drainage in that area."

