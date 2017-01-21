Boil advisory lifted for Town of Oberlin - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Boil advisory lifted for Town of Oberlin

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
OBERLIN, LA (KPLC) -

The boil advisory for the Town of Oberlin has been lifted. The advisory was due to a replacement of a chlorine pump.

Any questions should be directed to Oberlin City Hall at 337-639-4333.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    House on Tank Farm Road fired upon twice over weekend

    House on Tank Farm Road fired upon twice over weekend

    Monday, April 24 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-04-25 03:36:29 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    A house on Tank Farm Road was fired upon twice over the weekend, authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The first incident happened Friday night, followed by another incident Sunday night, said Cmdr. James McGee, CPSO spokesman. No one was injured. Deputies are following leads, but don’t yet have a suspect or motive. “We are following every lead we get,” McGee said. McGee asked anyone with information to

    More >>

    A house on Tank Farm Road was fired upon twice over the weekend, authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The first incident happened Friday night, followed by another incident Sunday night, said Cmdr. James McGee, CPSO spokesman. No one was injured. Deputies are following leads, but don’t yet have a suspect or motive. “We are following every lead we get,” McGee said. McGee asked anyone with information to

    More >>

  • SPECIAL REPORT: Recovery Road - heroin addiction

    Monday, April 24 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-04-25 03:31:16 GMT
    Heroin EpidemicHeroin Epidemic

    Meet Bobby Boursew. A recovering heroin addict who learned the tricks of the trade from the two people closest to him. 

    More >>

    Meet Bobby Boursew. A recovering heroin addict who learned the tricks of the trade from the two people closest to him. 

    More >>

  • Oyster fishermen fighting tonging bill

    Oyster fishermen fighting tonging bill

    Monday, April 24 2017 8:25 PM EDT2017-04-25 00:25:40 GMT
    (Source:KPLC)(Source:KPLC)

    Tonging is way to fish for oysters using two large sticks. 

    More >>

    Tonging is way to fish for oysters using two large sticks. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly