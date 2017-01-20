Kinder community rallies to support family killed in crash

A tragic crash killed four people near Kinder Thursday morning, including a mother, father, and their baby girl.

If you walk into the Subway restaurant in Kinder, it may seem like business as usual, but the crew is holding back tears - one of their coworkers isn't there.

"She was on her way to work yesterday," said owner Garrett Greene, as he looked at the schedule showing where Porsha Williams should be at work.

Thursday morning, Derrick and Porsha Williams were on their way to drop 1-year-old Palaisha off at the babysitter's before heading to work. In just a moment, the Williams' world changed forever.

The couple died in the crash, and little Palaisha passed away later in a hospital. The family left behind three other children.

"I'm grateful that those three boys have an extended family who are going to step up and take care of them," said Greene. "But I know those kids were loved by their mom and their dad."

Family and coworkers said if this would have happened to someone the Williams family knew, Porsha would be the first one in line to help.

"She'd always remember who someone was, and what they were going through, and how their family was," said Greene, "It was way more than just making someone a meal, it was about community."

Those who worked with Derrick, just down the street at Market Basket, said the same of the high school sweethearts.

"They loved each other dearly, and they love their children," said Amy, Derrick's coworker, "They are going to be missed by so many people out here in the community of Kinder."

That love and support the Williamses so often gave is now needed for their grieving family.

"They need that support," said Juanita Rector, Porsha's aunt. "So keep the prayers coming and pray for the family."

"Not only to have a mom, and a dad, and a little girl - to have to worry about a funeral. That's a cost that very few people could bear," said Greene. "We've had so many people reach out saying 'we want to help; we want to help.' We are asking for people to wrap up this community and wrap up this family and show love and support."

Funeral arrangements have not been set; however the family tells KPLC they expect to hold services Saturday, Jan. 28.

