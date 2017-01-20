Calcasieu Parish still waiting on money from Sasol - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu Parish still waiting on money from Sasol

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The chemical company Sasol broke ground on its $8.1 billion ethane cracker complex back in March of 2015, but it's been two years and it still hasn't paid the parish its development permit fee. 

"It applies to any type of development whether it's residential, commercial or industrial," said Parish Administrator Bryan Beam. 

 Beam said that is because Sasol is such a huge project, the fee structure had to be changed. 

"What has happened with this economic growth in the last few years is the old fee structure - up until February 2015 - did not anticipate multi-million dollar mega projects," he said.  

Beam said that by changing the fee structure, a project's fee would be different depending on how big it is.

"Some of these fees would be two, three or four million dollars which is too high, so when it was changed, it is actually set in the ordinance depending on the level of development," said Beam.  

So with the changing of the fee structure, just how much money does Sasol owe to our parish? 

"It's so big and complex, we're still working through exactly what that fee would be and it's based on development costs," Beam said.  

When KPLC reached out to Sasol about the issue, Public Affairs Manager Kim Cusimano responded with this statement, saying: 

"We are currently in discussion with parish staff about the development permit, as well as the other covenants listed in the Sasol -CPPJ Development Agreement in order (to) confirm agreed upon activities are on track. We hope to reach conclusion on this soon and provide more information at that time."

And Beam believes that conclusion could be coming soon. 

"I'm hoping within the next few weeks we can work that through and this is wrapped up," he said. 

Sasol and the parish are also working on how the money can be paid back once they agree on an amount.

Beam said it's possible that the money could be paid in installments over a multi-year period. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

