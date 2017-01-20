Pool contractor pleads guilty to six counts of misapplication of payments

Pool contractor Fab Cantu has pleaded guilty to six counts of misapplication of payments by a contractor in Calcasieu Parish.

Cantu was the subject of numerous consumer complaints from Beaumont to Iberia Parish.

He was sentenced to five years each today on six cases in Calcasieu Parish. The sentences are concurrent so he will serve five years.

The judge issued a fine of $3,000.

Prosecutor Hope Buford said victims, some of whom used life savings to get an in-ground pool, preferred Cantu get prison because they see no hope of restitution. Some victims were left with pools in disrepair or without a pool after paying. Buford said there are pending cases outside Calcasieu.

