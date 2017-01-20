Judge rejects motion to suppress statements in Majestic Pines stabbing

A judge has rejected motions to suppress statements from suspected killer Antonieo Smith.

The judge found that Smith was read his rights and gave statements freely and voluntarily.

Smith is charged with second-degree murder and other charges in connection with the stabbing of Robert and Rita Anderson in May 2016. Robert Anderson died from his injuries. Click HERE for more.

The judge also denied a motion asking the court to require a unanimous verdict in the guilt phase of the trial, rather than a 10 to 2 jury vote. The judge says the 10 to 2 verdict issue has been upheld on numerous occasions.

