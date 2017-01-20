Family members speak out after man convicted in 2015 killing is - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Family members speak out after man convicted in 2015 killing is sentenced

Robert Lee Sargent Jr. (Source: Sulphur Police Department) Robert Lee Sargent Jr. (Source: Sulphur Police Department)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Robert Lee Sargent Jr.was accused of second-degree murder, but pleaded to manslaughter.

Sargent was sentenced to 40 years in prison Friday for shooting and killing Dolan Chip Richard in May 2015.

Richard's family members urged Judge David Ritchie to impose the maximum sentence, which he did. Ritchie told Sargent the shooting was a senseless, stupid decision on Sargent's part and that anything less than 40 years couldn't be justified.

Richard has eight children and six siblings. Two of his sisters talked about how his death has devastated their family.

"What he sentenced him to - the forty years - I think the maximum amount was what everybody really expected in the family, being that they've already lowered the charge and reduced it to manslaughter because nobody in my family really believes it was manslaughter," Tammy Shriver said. "It was definitely murder."

"I had a semi-decent marriage; my husband has since left me because he couldn't handle the changes - that I had changed too much,"  Ann Richard said. "They've diagnosed me with severe PTSD, so I definitely am not a productive member of society. I've ended up homeless."

Richard died in the arms of Ann. who credits him with saving her life that night.

Sargent tearfully apologized as he stood before the court.

His defense attorney objected to the 40-year sentence and will likely appeal it.

In September, Sargent's co-defendant, Paul Falcon, pleaded to accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

