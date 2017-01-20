Students glad to be able to watch inauguration

As millions of Americans watched President Donald Trump's inauguration, students at Hamilton Christian Academy were watching as well.

Some students felt getting to watch was a privilege and great opportunity - to come together as a nation.

"I actually feel blessed to be able to watch this and know that we have this opportunity to watch this in our school." said Jordan Vince, a senior at Hamilton Christian.

From high school, to the middle school - even the young elementary students - had their eyes on the inauguration.

Some students say it's important to watch because of what could happen in the future.

"What we see now is going to affect us later; it'll just build us up to someone our country is going to depend on later," said Sophie Gibbs, a seventh grader at HCA. "So we need to have a good foundation of what happened in the past, so we don't have history repeat itself."

No matter the age, they just want what's best for the country, even if they have different views.

"Politician-wise I don't think he belongs as a president but since he got elected I hope he does the best for our country." said Jade Jean, a 10th-grade student at HCA.

Hamilton Christian school principal, Wayne McEntire, said teachers nationwide hopefully allowed students to watch the inauguration and learn the importance of the day.

"We live in a country that's unique in the world, the leader in many areas and this is something that only happens once every four years," said McEntire. "So it's appropriate to interrupt the schedule and let students take part in something that's historic and something that hopefully will inspire patriotism and appreciation of our country."

