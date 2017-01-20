Karey case heads to State Supreme Court on Monday

The Woodrow Karey case goes before the Louisiana Supreme Court on Monday. Karey is accused of killing a Lake Charles church pastor in front of his congregation in 2013.The dispute between the state and defense centers around Karey first being indicted on a charge of manslaughter and then later on a charge of murder.

Sept. 27, 2013: Karey allegedly walks into Tabernacle of Praise Church and shoots and kills Pastor Ronald Harris. Karey was first indicted for manslaughter, but then seven months later, a different grand jury returns a second-degree murder indictment.

Defense attorneys immediately cried foul, saying Karey had given up information to the state as part of an agreement that whatever the grand jury decided would stand.

"We had an agreement. The agreement was breached. We gave up information, significant information, in that agreement and it would have been very wrong and prejudicial to Mr. Karey, the defendant, to proceed giving that up," said defense attorney Adam Johnson, in 2015.

Yet the state said no information provided by Karey bolstered its case - and that it's their right to come back with a more severe charge if they collect more evidence.

"There was no deal; there was no agreement. If there was an agreement then they would have pled guilty to manslaughter already - and that is not the case. The bottom line is we received new information and new evidence," said Calcasieu Assistant D.A. Carla Sigler.

The trial judge, Clayton Davis, sided with the defense, while the Third Circuit Court of Appeal sided with the prosecution. It's now up to the State Supreme Court as to what charge Karey will face when he ultimately stands trial.

The case is on the State Supreme Court Docket during the 2 p.m. session on Monday.

The justices listen and ask questions and then issue written rulings some time after the arguments.

KPLC will have coverage from our sister station WAFB in Baton Rouge.

Copyright 2017 KPLC All rights reserved