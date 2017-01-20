Calcasieu school bus involved in minor accident on N. Prater Street in Lake Charles

Tonight, we will see clouds dissipate and we will have mostly clear skies by late tonight. We will have no rain around us all night, but we will have cool temperatures. Lows will be in the lower 50s in many areas. A few people could be in the upper 40s overnight! Enjoy the cooler weather before the heat comes back! For our Monday and Tuesday, we will barely have any clouds around us! We will have beautiful weather! Temperatures will reach back to normal with highs in the lower 80s.More >>
It's an event that is growing every year and something many look forward to--the dragon boat race. Saturday marks the 5th year for the event that benefits Christus St. Patrick Hospital and the Children's Miracle Network. With 30 teams comes a lot of rowers some for the first time, "This is my first year," said Donnie Glyenn. And others with a little bit more experience "I've been doing it for three years," said Hollie Zimmerman.
Reports of tropical funnel clouds were sent in by viewers on the afternoon of Saturday, April 22 as thunderstorms moved across parts of Southwest Louisiana. According to the 7Stormteam, these are a common occurrence in Louisiana with thunderstorms, especially in the summer months, and rarely ever touch down. Since the rotation is relatively weak and below the level of radar, they often go undetected. If you have any severe weather to report, let us know by submittin...
