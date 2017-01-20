Calcasieu school bus involved in minor accident on N. Prater Str - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu school bus involved in minor accident on N. Prater Street in Lake Charles

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Maranda Whittington / KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington / KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A Calcasieu Parish school bus was involved in a minor wreck on N. Prater Street Friday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

No one was injured in the accident, said Sgt. Jeff Keenum, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.

Witnesses said the school bus and a car collided.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    A gym full of Orchids brightened up the Church of the Good Shepard today.  The Calcasieu Orchid Society held it's first ever show, free to the public.  There were displays, as well as orchids and artwork to buy, even a competition for cut arrangements and just general beauty. Judges from all over the country came to judge the competition and organizers say it was a huge success.
    High fashion designers strutted their way into Lake Charles this weekend. When you think of fashion week--the runways of New York, Paris and LA, usually come to mind...  But there is a new destination on the map according to fashion week Lake Charles founder, Julie Branden. "No one knew we have designers in Lake Charles. We have designers in Lake Charles, we have fashion in Lake Charles, so we're trying to get everybody to come on board," said Branden.
    Tonight, we will see clouds dissipate and we will have mostly clear skies by late tonight. We will have no rain around us all night, but we will have cool temperatures. Lows will be in the lower 50s in many areas. A few people could be in the upper 40s overnight! Enjoy the cooler weather before the heat comes back! For our Monday and Tuesday, we will barely have any clouds around us! We will have beautiful weather! Temperatures will reach back to normal with highs in the lower 80s.

    Tonight, we will see clouds dissipate and we will have mostly clear skies by late tonight. We will have no rain around us all night, but we will have cool temperatures. Lows will be in the lower 50s in many areas. A few people could be in the upper 40s overnight! Enjoy the cooler weather before the heat comes back! For our Monday and Tuesday, we will barely have any clouds around us! We will have beautiful weather! Temperatures will reach back to normal with highs in the lower 80s.

