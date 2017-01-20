State police release victims' names in Tuesday's deadly Vernon Parish crash

Louisiana State Police has released the names of the three victims who died in Tuesday's Vernon Parish car crash.

The victims are identified as Russell I. Birt, 21; Theddrick R. Taylor, 19; and Chandler J. Richardson, 18; all of Fort Polk.

The crash happened around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday on La. 1146 near Rosepine. A 2009 Chevrolet Malibu was headed eastbound on La. 1146, when the driver lost control and ran off the roadway, said Trooper Scott Moreau, Louisiana State Police Troop E spokesman.

"After exiting the roadway, the vehicle collided with several trees before overturning and becoming fully engulfed in flames," he said.

All three were trapped inside and pronounced dead at the scene. It is not yet known if they were wearing seatbelts or if the driver was impaired, Moreau said.

Toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Troop E Troopers have investigated three fatal crashes in 2017, resulting in five fatalities.

