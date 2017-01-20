Cowgirls host NW State Saturday

After two road games, the McNeese women's basketball team returns home for two straight games beginning with a 1 p.m. game against Northwestern State Saturday at Burton Coliseum.



The game can be heard on the McNeese Radio Network (KLCL 1470/1290 AM), cajunradio.com or through live streaming and lives stats. All links can be found on the women's basketball schedule page on mcneesesports.com.



McNeese (9-8, 4-2 SLC) will look to pick up its second win over Northwestern State this season after defeating the Lady Demons 68-63 in the SLC opener on December 31 in Natchitoches.



McNeese has won seven of the last 10 meetings between the teams and the last two games against NW State in Lake Charles have gone into overtime.



McNeese is coming off a 67-52 road loss at Central Arkansas on Wednesday night. The Cowgirls got into early foul trouble and didn't make the shots at crucial times in the game.



Senior Victoria Rachal, who comes off the bench, leads the Cowgirls in scoring (10.1 ppg.) and free throw percent (90.5). Three other players are averaging over 9.0 ppg. Caitlin Davis is chipping in 9.6 ppg., Dede Sheppard and Mercedes Rogers are both averaging 9.2 ppg. Rogers is coming off a team high 15 points against UCA. Frederica Haywood continues to lead McNeese in rebounds with 9.7 per game and is also the team leader with a 42.4 field goal percent. Heywood leads the SLC with 12 rpg. in conference games and ranks 13th in the nation with four offensive rebounds per game.



Northwestern State (9-8, 3-3 SLC) has won its last two games, both were home games. Saturday's game will be the first of the next three on the road for the Lady Demons. NW State is led in scoring by senior Beatrice Attura who scorched the Cowgirls for a career high 34 points in Natchitoches also set career highs in field goals, field goal attempts and 3-pointers against the Cowgirls. She enters the game averaging 19.5 ppg. overall and 24.2 ppg. in conference games.



Attura is joined in double figure scoring by Cheyenne Brown who is averaging 11.1 ppg. Brown leads the Lady Demons with 6.0 ppg.