Sunset man arrested, charged with third-offense DWI - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sunset man arrested, charged with third-offense DWI

Nathan P. Menart. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office ) Nathan P. Menart. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office )
WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) -

A  36-year-old Sunset man was arrested and charged with third-offense DWI and careless operation after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish deputies responding to a crash at the intersection of John Prater Road and Fred Lutz Road in Westlake found a vehicle in the ditch near the southwest corner of the intersection, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. 

The driver, Nathan P. Menart, had an odor of alcohol and slurred speech, Myers said. Menart admitted to deputies that he had stopped drinking approximately 30 minutes before driving.

When Menart performed poorly on field sobriety test, deputies arrested him and transported him to the Sheriff's Office for a breath intoxilyzer test, Myers said. Menart then said he had not been drinking.

Menart, who has two prior DWIs, was released Thursday on $5,000 bond, set by Judge Clayton Davis.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool temperatures tonight with summer heat returning later this week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool temperatures tonight with summer heat returning later this week

    Sunday, April 23 2017 5:10 PM EDT2017-04-23 21:10:06 GMT
    Warm, sunny day on Monday!Warm, sunny day on Monday!

    Tonight, we will see clouds dissipate and we will have mostly clear skies by late tonight. We will have no rain around us all night, but we will have cool temperatures. Lows will be in the lower 50s in many areas. A few people could be in the upper 40s overnight! Enjoy the cooler weather before the heat comes back! For our Monday and Tuesday, we will barely have any clouds around us! We will have beautiful weather! Temperatures will reach back to normal with highs in the lower 80s.

    More >>

    Tonight, we will see clouds dissipate and we will have mostly clear skies by late tonight. We will have no rain around us all night, but we will have cool temperatures. Lows will be in the lower 50s in many areas. A few people could be in the upper 40s overnight! Enjoy the cooler weather before the heat comes back! For our Monday and Tuesday, we will barely have any clouds around us! We will have beautiful weather! Temperatures will reach back to normal with highs in the lower 80s.

    More >>

  • Hundreds of racers come out for 5th Annual Dragon Boat Race

    Hundreds of racers come out for 5th Annual Dragon Boat Race

    Sunday, April 23 2017 5:06 PM EDT2017-04-23 21:06:32 GMT
    Dragon Boat Race (Source: KPLC)Dragon Boat Race (Source: KPLC)

    It's an event that is growing every year and something many look forward to--the dragon boat race.  Saturday marks the 5th year for the event that benefits Christus St. Patrick Hospital and the Children's Miracle Network.  With 30 teams comes a lot of rowers some for the first time,  "This is my first year," said Donnie Glyenn.  And others with a little bit more experience  "I've been doing it for three years," said Hollie Zimmerman.&n...

    More >>

    It's an event that is growing every year and something many look forward to--the dragon boat race.  Saturday marks the 5th year for the event that benefits Christus St. Patrick Hospital and the Children's Miracle Network.  With 30 teams comes a lot of rowers some for the first time,  "This is my first year," said Donnie Glyenn.  And others with a little bit more experience  "I've been doing it for three years," said Hollie Zimmerman.&n...

    More >>

  • Funnel clouds sighted in SWLA Saturday afternoon

    Funnel clouds sighted in SWLA Saturday afternoon

    Saturday, April 22 2017 8:36 PM EDT2017-04-23 00:36:31 GMT

    Reports of tropical funnel clouds were sent in by viewers on the afternoon of Saturday, April 22 as thunderstorms moved across parts of Southwest Louisiana.  According to the 7Stormteam, these are a common occurrence in Louisiana with thunderstorms, especially in the summer months, and rarely ever touch down. Since the rotation is relatively weak and below the level of radar, they often go undetected. If you have any severe weather to report, let us know by submittin...

    More >>

    Reports of tropical funnel clouds were sent in by viewers on the afternoon of Saturday, April 22 as thunderstorms moved across parts of Southwest Louisiana.  According to the 7Stormteam, these are a common occurrence in Louisiana with thunderstorms, especially in the summer months, and rarely ever touch down. Since the rotation is relatively weak and below the level of radar, they often go undetected. If you have any severe weather to report, let us know by submittin...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly