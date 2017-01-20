Sunset man arrested, charged with third-offense DWI

A 36-year-old Sunset man was arrested and charged with third-offense DWI and careless operation after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish deputies responding to a crash at the intersection of John Prater Road and Fred Lutz Road in Westlake found a vehicle in the ditch near the southwest corner of the intersection, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

The driver, Nathan P. Menart, had an odor of alcohol and slurred speech, Myers said. Menart admitted to deputies that he had stopped drinking approximately 30 minutes before driving.

When Menart performed poorly on field sobriety test, deputies arrested him and transported him to the Sheriff's Office for a breath intoxilyzer test, Myers said. Menart then said he had not been drinking.

Menart, who has two prior DWIs, was released Thursday on $5,000 bond, set by Judge Clayton Davis.

