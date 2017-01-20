WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Inauguration Day

Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The community of Kinder is mourning the deaths of four people after a crash on U.S. 190 in Allen parish Thursday.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted armed robbery after a Nov. 30 shooting that left Philip Babineaux dead.

Environmental officials are looking into what caused a pipeline leak off the coast of Cameron parish.

Plus, everything from cows, pigs and goats will be at the Burton Coliseum barns in Lake Charles for the 2017 Calcasieu Parish Junior Livestock show. KPLC's Candy Rodriguez will have a preview this morning.

And you can see the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States right here on KPLC.

In weather, Friday we will have partly cloudy skies in the morning and there is just a 30 percent chance of rain during the day. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

