Calcasieu Parish Junior Livestock Show runs through Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Junior Livestock show is well under way at the Burton Coliseum barn, 7001 Gulf Highway, Lake Charles.

Around 400 4-H and Future Farmers of America members are exhibiting more than 700 animals at the show - and everyone is invited to watch. 

Vendors will be selling various items, ranging from essential oils to bags and jewelry to help raise money for exhibitor awards.

It takes months and months of preparation for exhibitors to get ready for a show. 

"I love the work," said Madison Frazier who is just one of the nearly 400 exhibitors at the Calcasieu Parish Junior Livestock Show.

For Frazier, it's all about sheep and this year, she's showing a total of seven. 

"My morning starts at 6 o'clock...going out to the barn and feeding and making sure everything is alright and go to show days; starting a week in advance and shaving and washing and just getting all of the tackle boxes and stuff ready; it's a lot," the Bell City High School senior said.

She has been showing for seven years now, and even though she said the days are long, she wouldn't trade it for the world. 

'It's a lot of responsibility and it takes a lot of work and dedication and you have to want to do it; you can't just do it, it takes a lot," Frazier said. 

Interacting with animals and other people is what keeps Gene Natali coming back.

"My mom and dad, they used to show when they were little and it's just fun to come out here and meet everybody," said, Natali, who goes to Iowa Middle School where he is the president of the 4-H club.

Both exhibitors have this advice for others who hope to show one day:

"To do it and have fun," Natali said. 

"It's a lot of work, you know, but it's really fun to do if you want to do it," Frazier said. "It's amazing."

For more information, call 337-721-4090 or visit Calcasieu Parish 4-H's Facebook page.

    A gym full of Orchids brightened up the Church of the Good Shepard today.  The Calcasieu Orchid Society held it's first ever show, free to the public.  There were displays, as well as orchids and artwork to buy, even a competition for cut arrangements and just general beauty. Judges from all over the country came to judge the competition and organizers say it was a huge success.
    High fashion designers strutted their way into Lake Charles this weekend. When you think of fashion week--the runways of New York, Paris and LA, usually come to mind...  But there is a new destination on the map according to fashion week Lake Charles founder, Julie Branden. "No one knew we have designers in Lake Charles. We have designers in Lake Charles, we have fashion in Lake Charles, so we're trying to get everybody to come on board," said Branden.
    Tonight, we will see clouds dissipate and we will have mostly clear skies by late tonight. We will have no rain around us all night, but we will have cool temperatures. Lows will be in the lower 50s in many areas. A few people could be in the upper 40s overnight! Enjoy the cooler weather before the heat comes back! For our Monday and Tuesday, we will barely have any clouds around us! We will have beautiful weather! Temperatures will reach back to normal with highs in the lower 80s.

    Tonight, we will see clouds dissipate and we will have mostly clear skies by late tonight. We will have no rain around us all night, but we will have cool temperatures. Lows will be in the lower 50s in many areas. A few people could be in the upper 40s overnight! Enjoy the cooler weather before the heat comes back! For our Monday and Tuesday, we will barely have any clouds around us! We will have beautiful weather! Temperatures will reach back to normal with highs in the lower 80s.

