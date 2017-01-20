Calcasieu Parish Junior Livestock Show runs through Saturday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu Parish Junior Livestock Show runs through Saturday

(Source: Calcasieu Parish 4-H Facebook page) (Source: Calcasieu Parish 4-H Facebook page)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Junior Livestock show is well under way at the Burton Coliseum barn, 7001 Gulf Highway, Lake Charles.

Around 400 4-H and Future Farmers of America members are exhibiting more than 700 animals at the show - and everyone is invited to watch. 

Vendors will be selling various items, ranging from essential oils to bags and jewelry to help raise money for exhibitor awards.

It takes months and months of preparation for exhibitors to get ready for a show. 

"I love the work," said Madison Frazier who is just one of the nearly 400 exhibitors at the Calcasieu Parish Junior Livestock Show.

For Frazier, it's all about sheep and this year, she's showing a total of seven. 

"My morning starts at 6 o'clock...going out to the barn and feeding and making sure everything is alright and go to show days; starting a week in advance and shaving and washing and just getting all of the tackle boxes and stuff ready; it's a lot," the Bell City High School senior said.

She has been showing for seven years now, and even though she said the days are long, she wouldn't trade it for the world. 

'It's a lot of responsibility and it takes a lot of work and dedication and you have to want to do it; you can't just do it, it takes a lot," Frazier said. 

Interacting with animals and other people is what keeps Gene Natali coming back.

"My mom and dad, they used to show when they were little and it's just fun to come out here and meet everybody," said, Natali, who goes to Iowa Middle School where he is the president of the 4-H club.

Both exhibitors have this advice for others who hope to show one day:

"To do it and have fun," Natali said. 

"It's a lot of work, you know, but it's really fun to do if you want to do it," Frazier said. "It's amazing."

For more information, call 337-721-4090 or visit Calcasieu Parish 4-H's Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Hundreds of racers come out for 5th Annual Dragon Boat Race

    Hundreds of racers come out for 5th Annual Dragon Boat Race

    Sunday, April 23 2017 10:52 AM EDT2017-04-23 14:52:42 GMT
    Dragon Boat Race (Source: KPLC)Dragon Boat Race (Source: KPLC)

    It's an event that is growing every year and something many look forward to--the dragon boat race.  Saturday marks the 5th year for the event that benefits Christus St. Patrick Hospital and the Children's Miracle Network.  With 30 teams comes a lot of rowers some for the first time,  "This is my first year," said Donnie Glyenn.  And others with a little bit more experience  "I've been doing it for three years," said Hollie Zimmerman.&n...

    More >>

    It's an event that is growing every year and something many look forward to--the dragon boat race.  Saturday marks the 5th year for the event that benefits Christus St. Patrick Hospital and the Children's Miracle Network.  With 30 teams comes a lot of rowers some for the first time,  "This is my first year," said Donnie Glyenn.  And others with a little bit more experience  "I've been doing it for three years," said Hollie Zimmerman.&n...

    More >>

  • Funnel clouds sighted in SWLA Saturday afternoon

    Funnel clouds sighted in SWLA Saturday afternoon

    Saturday, April 22 2017 8:36 PM EDT2017-04-23 00:36:31 GMT

    Reports of tropical funnel clouds were sent in by viewers on the afternoon of Saturday, April 22 as thunderstorms moved across parts of Southwest Louisiana.  According to the 7Stormteam, these are a common occurrence in Louisiana with thunderstorms, especially in the summer months, and rarely ever touch down. Since the rotation is relatively weak and below the level of radar, they often go undetected. If you have any severe weather to report, let us know by submittin...

    More >>

    Reports of tropical funnel clouds were sent in by viewers on the afternoon of Saturday, April 22 as thunderstorms moved across parts of Southwest Louisiana.  According to the 7Stormteam, these are a common occurrence in Louisiana with thunderstorms, especially in the summer months, and rarely ever touch down. Since the rotation is relatively weak and below the level of radar, they often go undetected. If you have any severe weather to report, let us know by submittin...

    More >>

  • New details released on Grantham homicide investigation

    New details released on Grantham homicide investigation

    Saturday, April 22 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-04-22 17:15:20 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    Authorities have released new details of the investigation into the homicide of Justin Grantham.

    The body of the 25-year-old Calcasieu Parish man was found on Friday around noon, after his alleged killer led deputies to where he left his body.

    More >>

    Authorities have released new details of the investigation into the homicide of Justin Grantham.

    The body of the 22-year-old Calcasieu Parish man was found on Friday around noon, after his alleged killer led deputies to where he left his body.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly