Police jury votes down 82-space RV park in Sulphur - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Police jury votes down 82-space RV park in Sulphur

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury's Planning and Zoning Board on Tuesday unanimously voted down an 82-space RV park slated for 509 Royer Loop - just off La. 27.

On Thursday, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury upheld that decision, but not before plenty of discussion.

"I have owned this property for about 48 years," said Travis Farley.

Farley told the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury he hoped to sell the roughly nine acres to a developer. 

"Because I planned on using this for my retirement and I am retired, so I'm wanting to sell it to this lady," explained Farley.

But Planning and Development Director Wes Crain cited three main concerns as to why the Planning and Zoning Board voted to keep it agricultural.

"There was concerns about the drainage," said Crain.

Public Works Director Allen Wainwright said it could be addressed.

"Probably a detention pond," he said.

Farley said that's already in the plans.

"It's gonna have a pond that's gonna help the drainage," said Farley.

Another concern is keeping the zoning consistent.

"And I'm looking at the general area and the characteristic of that area, too, in terms of land use," explained Crain.

It's something project land surveyor Greg Johnson disagrees with.

"Some of the RV parks south of town are surrounded by total A-1," he said.

Police Juror Chris Landry expressed concern over changing the zoning.

"I mean these people enjoying country living," he said.

Farley defended the plans: "I feel like the property is consistent. The developer that's wanting to develop it, she's wanting to keep it country."

The third concern was about traffic - something Farley said isn't their responsibility.

"It ain't nothing we can solve; y'all in the state will have to solve that problem," said Farley.

While no opposition turned out, some jurors had their mind made up.

"We've approved so many of these RV parks, many of which haven't been developed yet. We really don't have to have them on every corner," said Landry.

Juror Hal McMillin added, "How many more do we actually need?" 

Others reasoned for leniency. 

"If someone wanted to open up a restaurant somewhere, I don't think we would say we don't need any more restaurants in Calcasieu Parish," said juror Nic Hunter.

Juror Dennis Scott added, "Some of these areas we might have to get out of conformity and this could be a nice park."

While Hunter asked to defer the item for 30 days, with no second, the motion died as did the plans for the RV park. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Hundreds of racers come out for 5th Annual Dragon Boat Race

    Hundreds of racers come out for 5th Annual Dragon Boat Race

    Saturday, April 22 2017 8:55 PM EDT2017-04-23 00:55:41 GMT
    Dragon Boat Race (Source: KPLC)Dragon Boat Race (Source: KPLC)

    It's an event that is growing every year and something many look forward to--the dragon boat race.  Saturday marks the 5th year for the event that benefits Christus St. Patrick Hospital and the Children's Miracle Network.  With 30 teams comes a lot of rowers some for the first time,  "This is my first year," said Donnie Glyenn.  And others with a little bit more experience  "I've been doing it for three years," said Hollie Zimmerman.&n...

    More >>

    It's an event that is growing every year and something many look forward to--the dragon boat race.  Saturday marks the 5th year for the event that benefits Christus St. Patrick Hospital and the Children's Miracle Network.  With 30 teams comes a lot of rowers some for the first time,  "This is my first year," said Donnie Glyenn.  And others with a little bit more experience  "I've been doing it for three years," said Hollie Zimmerman.&n...

    More >>

  • Funnel clouds sighted in SWLA Saturday afternoon

    Funnel clouds sighted in SWLA Saturday afternoon

    Saturday, April 22 2017 8:36 PM EDT2017-04-23 00:36:31 GMT

    Reports of tropical funnel clouds were sent in by viewers on the afternoon of Saturday, April 22 as thunderstorms moved across parts of Southwest Louisiana.  According to the 7Stormteam, these are a common occurrence in Louisiana with thunderstorms, especially in the summer months, and rarely ever touch down. Since the rotation is relatively weak and below the level of radar, they often go undetected. If you have any severe weather to report, let us know by submittin...

    More >>

    Reports of tropical funnel clouds were sent in by viewers on the afternoon of Saturday, April 22 as thunderstorms moved across parts of Southwest Louisiana.  According to the 7Stormteam, these are a common occurrence in Louisiana with thunderstorms, especially in the summer months, and rarely ever touch down. Since the rotation is relatively weak and below the level of radar, they often go undetected. If you have any severe weather to report, let us know by submittin...

    More >>

  • New details released on Grantham homicide investigation

    New details released on Grantham homicide investigation

    Saturday, April 22 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-04-22 17:15:20 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    Authorities have released new details of the investigation into the homicide of Justin Grantham.

    The body of the 25-year-old Calcasieu Parish man was found on Friday around noon, after his alleged killer led deputies to where he left his body.

    More >>

    Authorities have released new details of the investigation into the homicide of Justin Grantham.

    The body of the 22-year-old Calcasieu Parish man was found on Friday around noon, after his alleged killer led deputies to where he left his body.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly