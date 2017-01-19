Police jury votes down 82-space RV park in Sulphur

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury's Planning and Zoning Board on Tuesday unanimously voted down an 82-space RV park slated for 509 Royer Loop - just off La. 27.

On Thursday, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury upheld that decision, but not before plenty of discussion.

"I have owned this property for about 48 years," said Travis Farley.

Farley told the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury he hoped to sell the roughly nine acres to a developer.

"Because I planned on using this for my retirement and I am retired, so I'm wanting to sell it to this lady," explained Farley.

But Planning and Development Director Wes Crain cited three main concerns as to why the Planning and Zoning Board voted to keep it agricultural.

"There was concerns about the drainage," said Crain.

Public Works Director Allen Wainwright said it could be addressed.

"Probably a detention pond," he said.

Farley said that's already in the plans.

"It's gonna have a pond that's gonna help the drainage," said Farley.

Another concern is keeping the zoning consistent.

"And I'm looking at the general area and the characteristic of that area, too, in terms of land use," explained Crain.

It's something project land surveyor Greg Johnson disagrees with.

"Some of the RV parks south of town are surrounded by total A-1," he said.

Police Juror Chris Landry expressed concern over changing the zoning.

"I mean these people enjoying country living," he said.

Farley defended the plans: "I feel like the property is consistent. The developer that's wanting to develop it, she's wanting to keep it country."

The third concern was about traffic - something Farley said isn't their responsibility.

"It ain't nothing we can solve; y'all in the state will have to solve that problem," said Farley.

While no opposition turned out, some jurors had their mind made up.

"We've approved so many of these RV parks, many of which haven't been developed yet. We really don't have to have them on every corner," said Landry.

Juror Hal McMillin added, "How many more do we actually need?"

Others reasoned for leniency.

"If someone wanted to open up a restaurant somewhere, I don't think we would say we don't need any more restaurants in Calcasieu Parish," said juror Nic Hunter.

Juror Dennis Scott added, "Some of these areas we might have to get out of conformity and this could be a nice park."

While Hunter asked to defer the item for 30 days, with no second, the motion died as did the plans for the RV park.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.