Go Kart races headed to Bell City Friday and Saturday

Southwest Louisiana will be host to the 2017 New Year's Shootout go kart races, January 19 and 20 at Wilkerson Arena in Bell City.
The races draw go karts from Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. The weekend will consists of over 25 races with ages ranging from 4 to 75.
Admission for a one-day pass costs $15, while a two-day pass is $20. Kids six and under enter free, while senior citizens or those with a military identification will pay just $5 at the gate.
RUNNING ORDER
Friday, 7pm-till
Rookie Clone/Predator (5-7) 235lbs---$25
Junior 1 Predator (8-11) 235lbs---$30
Predator Heavy (15-) 375lbs---$30
Junior 2 Predator (11-14) 285lbs---$30
Predator Super Heavy (15-up) 415lbs---$30
Junior Pro Purple (8-14) 300lbs---$40
Senior Pro (15-up) 375lbs---$40
Saturday Session 1, 8am-2pm
Predator Lite (15-up) 325lbs---$45
Junior 1 Predator (8-11) 235lbs---$45
Super Heavy Predator (15-up) 415lbs---$45
Rookie Predator (5-7) 235lbs---$40
Junior 2 Predator (11-14) 285lbs---$45
Predator Heavy Pro(15-up) 375lbs---$45
($350 to WIN)
Stock Appearing (15-up) 345lbs---$45
Saturday Session 2, 3:30pm-till
Rookie Clone (5-7) 235lbs---$40
Clone Super Heavy (15-up) 400lbs---$45
Junior Green Lite (8-11) 280lbs---$45
Clone Medium (15-up) 350lbs---$45
Junior Blue Lite (11-14) 300lbs---$45
Clone Super Heavy Plus (15-up) 425lbs---$45
Junior Green Heavy (8-11) 290lbs---$45
Clone Heavy (15-up) 375lbs---$45
Junior Blue Heavy (11-14) 320lbs---$45
RWYB (15-up)---$45
Junior Pro Purple (8-14) 300lbs $60
Senior Pro (15-up) 375lbs $60
