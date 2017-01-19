DeRidder residents create petition for better internet

It's an event that is growing every year and something many look forward to--the dragon boat race. Saturday marks the 5th year for the event that benefits Christus St. Patrick Hospital and the Children's Miracle Network. With 30 teams comes a lot of rowers some for the first time, "This is my first year," said Donnie Glyenn. And others with a little bit more experience "I've been doing it for three years," said Hollie Zimmerman.&n...More >>
It's an event that is growing every year and something many look forward to--the dragon boat race. Saturday marks the 5th year for the event that benefits Christus St. Patrick Hospital and the Children's Miracle Network. With 30 teams comes a lot of rowers some for the first time, "This is my first year," said Donnie Glyenn. And others with a little bit more experience "I've been doing it for three years," said Hollie Zimmerman.&n...More >>
Reports of tropical funnel clouds were sent in by viewers on the afternoon of Saturday, April 22 as thunderstorms moved across parts of Southwest Louisiana. According to the 7Stormteam, these are a common occurrence in Louisiana with thunderstorms, especially in the summer months, and rarely ever touch down. Since the rotation is relatively weak and below the level of radar, they often go undetected. If you have any severe weather to report, let us know by submittin...More >>
Reports of tropical funnel clouds were sent in by viewers on the afternoon of Saturday, April 22 as thunderstorms moved across parts of Southwest Louisiana. According to the 7Stormteam, these are a common occurrence in Louisiana with thunderstorms, especially in the summer months, and rarely ever touch down. Since the rotation is relatively weak and below the level of radar, they often go undetected. If you have any severe weather to report, let us know by submittin...More >>
Authorities have released new details of the investigation into the homicide of Justin Grantham.
The body of the 25-year-old Calcasieu Parish man was found on Friday around noon, after his alleged killer led deputies to where he left his body.More >>
Authorities have released new details of the investigation into the homicide of Justin Grantham.
The body of the 22-year-old Calcasieu Parish man was found on Friday around noon, after his alleged killer led deputies to where he left his body.More >>
A crash involving two vehicles killed a Lake Charles man last night around 10 p.m. on U.S. 171, at Topsy Cutoff Road, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.More >>
A crash involving two vehicles killed a Lake Charles man last night around 10 p.m. on U.S. 171, at Topsy Cutoff Road, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.More >>
It's been four years and Louisiana drivers are still dealing with inspection stickers that don't stick.More >>
It's been four years and Louisiana drivers are still dealing with inspection stickers that don't stick.More >>