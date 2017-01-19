DeRidder residents create petition for better internet - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

DeRidder residents create petition for better internet

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) -

Outside of DeRidder, off La. 26, is Brandi Jackson's home where, unfortunately, her family has very limited internet services.
 
"It is extremely difficult to try to raise four boys - three of them are in school already - and help them (with their homework)," said Jackson. "I can't help them whenever they come home and they maybe need a little extra tutoring or they need to look up a project....I can't help them find that because my internet will not come up."
 
Jackson said he's having constant internet problems, which makes things difficult for her family. 
 
"It's very frustrating and disappointing, and it affects so much more than what you think," she said. 
 
It's a feeling Beatrice Teague understands and questions constantly.
 
"It makes me feel like the homes that aren't in these particular areas aren't important enough to receive the same services as others,, regardless whether or not they are in a more rural location or in a city location," she said.

The need for high-speed internet in their area is so great that Teague has created a petition that she plans to present to their public service commissioner.

"I'm hoping that they will see how many people are petitioning and how many people really want to change this, and that he'll stand up and maybe do something," she said. "Maybe convince the internet providers that this would benefit our community in major ways." 

And for both women, they hope that with the community's help, a better solution will come for them - and others - in their situation. 

"With our entire community banning together, that someone somewhere is going to have options for us, and be able to say 'OK, this is a need that my constituents have; this is a need my customers have and we've put it off long enough," said Jackson. 

So far the petition has over 350 signatures. 

Both women plan to talk with people this weekend, and get more people to sign their petition. 

If you live in the DeRidder area, and face this problem and would like to sign the petition, click HERE.

To contact Teague fore more information, you can email her at beatricemarie21@gmail.com 

