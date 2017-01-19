Sports Person of the Week - Dominique Davis

Every team has a heartbeat, for the Lady Dragons that player is Dominique Davis.

She makes everybody else better and makes us go," said DeRidder head coach Charles Kiely. "It's a blessing to have a player like that."

Only a sophomore, Davis recently reached a milestone, scoring her one thousandth career point against LaGrange.

"I don't know it's a blessing honestly, I thank my coach and teammates for getting me there," admitted Davis. "It's exciting though."

"She's just not a scorer, she gets on the glass, she gets three, four or five steals a game," said Kiely. "I mean she finds the open man and is such a willing basketball player, I'd take her over anybody in the state."

It's been 33 years since DeRidder won a state championship.

Despite the drought Coach Charles Kiely knows this year is different with a player who has the ability to take over at any moment.

"I think she has a six sense about me, when I need a big bucket she looks at me and just goes and gets it," Kiely said.

Ranked number 2 in class 4A, the Lady Dragons are primed for a deep playoff run and a trip back to the top 28 for the first time since 2013.

"trying to prove a point that DeRidder has still got it basically and that we have that heart and fight to get back to the top 28," Davis said.

There's no question Davis has that "IT" factor.

But, what makes her different, is her raw love, devotion, and work towards each and every game

"Hard work, I've just been doing it since I was young." said Davis. "So it's kind of instilled in me, just push yourself to the limit."

"Sometimes I have to snap back in and be like 'hey you're the coach', you're not here to watch this." admitted Kiely. "She's a fun player to coach and a fun place to watch."

With high hopes - and confidence, The Lady Dragons are constantly reminded.

"We haven't done anything yet," smiled Davis.

"One thing I say a lot, and the girls kind of get tired of hearing this, is that we haven't done anything yet." said Kiely. "We want to keep that edge."

But if Davis has anything to do with it- coach, teammates, and fans, can feel confident their team will be one to watch.

