One-third of teaching staff is alumni at SLCHS

When you were in high school, could you ever see yourself working there in the future?

Most high schoolers can't wait to graduate and never look back, but at St. Louis Catholic High School, they can hardly wait to return.



For some like Barbara Dupont, it was a no-brainer.

"My brothers walked these halls, my kids came to this school, it was always home for me some of my fondest memories are of high school and of my classmates," said Dupont.

Dupont teaches English along with Holley Fontenot, who felt the same way.

"It wasn't even a question when I was applying to schools in my senior year of college that this was where I wanted to be and they had an opening and it was kismet," said Fontenot.

Others never thought St. Louis would come back into their lives, it just felt right.

"I walked into my classroom where I took freshman theology and it just felt right," said Theology teacher Katie McGrady.

"Once I got here, all the reasons I decided to be a teacher made sense, it all fell into place and I understood that God was preparing me for this my whole life," said English teacher Tiffany Metoyer.

She felt there was another force at play here. Robbie Austin, an arts teacher from the class of 1990 felt that same presence.

"A series of events got me an interview here and another series of events burned down a studio I had when I was living in Houston, and God knew it was a matter of time before I came back here," said Austin.

Deacon Christopher Fontenot is now the principal and feels no matter how everyone got there, they all have a common goal.

"It's very surreal to be in an environment that 20 some odd years ago you viewed from the aspect of a teenager, but those memories of how it was and the good things that we were able to do here really give me a great repertoire of things to hopefully try and recreate that same culture that is here now," said the Deacon.

The faculty all describes the school as a family. For photography teacher Elizabeth Mueller, her class still has such a strong bond.

"It's wonderful. It's like time hasn't even passed. We're still saints, we're always saints," said Mueller.

St. Louis Catholic High School will begin accepting online applications for new students beginning Jan. 23 through Feb. 3, 2017.

To apply, click HERE or call the school at 337-436-7275 for a tour.

