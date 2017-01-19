Delta Downs unveils its $45 million expansion project

It was about 16 months ago that senior executives had shovels in hand at the groundbreaking ceremony of a $45 million expansion and enhancement at Delta Downs Racetrack Casino and Hotel.

This expansion comes with lavish upgrades- a brand new swimming pool, a new grill and tavern, and the addition of 167 guest rooms with a complete redesign of 200 existing rooms. Officials hope the upgrade will bring more people to visit.

"It's made it so much better for people to come and for people to stay," said Vinton Mayor Kenny Stinson. "It provides jobs for our area. It provides employment for all of our citizens. It just goes really well for the Vinton area and Calcasieu Parish."

Stinson is looking forward to the future.

"I'm looking for more. I think the more they do here, the more that will come here. "Delta Downs does it right. They have so much to do here with the horse racing, with gaming and the attitudes of the people here, it's just great. They make people feel welcome."

Executive Chairman Bill Boyd embraces the competition of other area casinos.

"We're very competitive. We've always felt like we've had the product and the service. We feel the service is particularly exceptional in our company," he said.

Even the Golden Nugget agrees the upgrade at Delta Downs will benefit all of Southwest Louisiana. Senior Vice President and General Manager Gerry Del Prete released the following statement:

"The Delta Downs expansion will only help increase tourism and drive more visitors to the Lake Charles market. We already see a large Texas presence and this expansion will certainly attract more players to Louisiana."

President and CEO Keith Smith is confident that the project will not decrease in property value either.

"These are true economic engines. Whether it is creating jobs, creating initial taxes for the community, they truly benefit the community," he said.

