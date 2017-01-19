CPSO looking for four suspects accused of burglarizing car dealership

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for four suspects who broke into a Lake Charles car dealership on Sunday, said Kim Myers, sheriff's office spokeswoman.

At about 11 p.m., sheriff's deputies were conducting a business routine check when they saw the doors of a local car dealership were open, Myers said.

During the investigation, detectives reviewed the business' video surveillance footage, which showed four males entering the dealership from the back around 8 a.m., she said. The suspects forced their way into the dealership and damaged several interior and exterior doors.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information on the break-in or the suspects, to call Det. Edward Curol at 337-491-3605 or Crimestoppers at 337-439-2222.

