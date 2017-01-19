LC police looking for two suspects who robbed a North U.S. 171 b - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LC police looking for two suspects who robbed a North U.S. 171 business

By Laura Heller, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Police Department is looking for the two suspects responsible for the Jan. 17 armed robbery of a business in the 1200 block of North U.S. 171.

 Police responded to a call about 4 a.m. about the robbery, said Sgt. Jeffrey Keenum, police spokesman.

"The victims (employees), advised they were in the kitchen area preparing food, when they were approached from behind by two masked suspects who gained entry into the location by an unknown means," Keenum said. Both were armed with black handguns.

"The suspects then demanded the victims open the safe and give them all the money. After obtaining an unknown amount of money, the suspects then tied both victims up in the rear of the location. The suspects then fled the scene by an unknown means," Keenum said. 

The suspects are described as two, light-skinned black males. One suspect is said to be  6-feet-2-inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, who wore a mask over his face and dark-colored clothing. The second suspect is said to be approximately 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, and wearing a dark-colored mask, a blue-hooded sweatshirt, and dark pants.

The police ask anyone who has any information about this case to contact Lake Charles police detectives at 337-491-1311.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Hundreds of racers come out for 5th Annual Dragon Boat Race

    Hundreds of racers come out for 5th Annual Dragon Boat Race

    Saturday, April 22 2017 8:55 PM EDT2017-04-23 00:55:41 GMT
    Dragon Boat Race (Source: KPLC)Dragon Boat Race (Source: KPLC)

    It's an event that is growing every year and something many look forward to--the dragon boat race.  Saturday marks the 5th year for the event that benefits Christus St. Patrick Hospital and the Children's Miracle Network.  With 30 teams comes a lot of rowers some for the first time,  "This is my first year," said Donnie Glyenn.  And others with a little bit more experience  "I've been doing it for three years," said Hollie Zimmerman.&n...

    More >>

    It's an event that is growing every year and something many look forward to--the dragon boat race.  Saturday marks the 5th year for the event that benefits Christus St. Patrick Hospital and the Children's Miracle Network.  With 30 teams comes a lot of rowers some for the first time,  "This is my first year," said Donnie Glyenn.  And others with a little bit more experience  "I've been doing it for three years," said Hollie Zimmerman.&n...

    More >>

  • Funnel clouds sighted in SWLA Saturday afternoon

    Funnel clouds sighted in SWLA Saturday afternoon

    Saturday, April 22 2017 8:36 PM EDT2017-04-23 00:36:31 GMT

    Reports of tropical funnel clouds were sent in by viewers on the afternoon of Saturday, April 22 as thunderstorms moved across parts of Southwest Louisiana.  According to the 7Stormteam, these are a common occurrence in Louisiana with thunderstorms, especially in the summer months, and rarely ever touch down. Since the rotation is relatively weak and below the level of radar, they often go undetected. If you have any severe weather to report, let us know by submittin...

    More >>

    Reports of tropical funnel clouds were sent in by viewers on the afternoon of Saturday, April 22 as thunderstorms moved across parts of Southwest Louisiana.  According to the 7Stormteam, these are a common occurrence in Louisiana with thunderstorms, especially in the summer months, and rarely ever touch down. Since the rotation is relatively weak and below the level of radar, they often go undetected. If you have any severe weather to report, let us know by submittin...

    More >>

  • New details released on Grantham homicide investigation

    New details released on Grantham homicide investigation

    Saturday, April 22 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-04-22 17:15:20 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    Authorities have released new details of the investigation into the homicide of Justin Grantham.

    The body of the 25-year-old Calcasieu Parish man was found on Friday around noon, after his alleged killer led deputies to where he left his body.

    More >>

    Authorities have released new details of the investigation into the homicide of Justin Grantham.

    The body of the 22-year-old Calcasieu Parish man was found on Friday around noon, after his alleged killer led deputies to where he left his body.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly