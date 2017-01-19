LC police looking for two suspects who robbed a North U.S. 171 business

The Lake Charles Police Department is looking for the two suspects responsible for the Jan. 17 armed robbery of a business in the 1200 block of North U.S. 171.

Police responded to a call about 4 a.m. about the robbery, said Sgt. Jeffrey Keenum, police spokesman.

"The victims (employees), advised they were in the kitchen area preparing food, when they were approached from behind by two masked suspects who gained entry into the location by an unknown means," Keenum said. Both were armed with black handguns.

"The suspects then demanded the victims open the safe and give them all the money. After obtaining an unknown amount of money, the suspects then tied both victims up in the rear of the location. The suspects then fled the scene by an unknown means," Keenum said.

The suspects are described as two, light-skinned black males. One suspect is said to be 6-feet-2-inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, who wore a mask over his face and dark-colored clothing. The second suspect is said to be approximately 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, and wearing a dark-colored mask, a blue-hooded sweatshirt, and dark pants.

The police ask anyone who has any information about this case to contact Lake Charles police detectives at 337-491-1311.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.