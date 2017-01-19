Local developers create Alliance for Positive Growth - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Local developers create Alliance for Positive Growth

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
(Source: Alliance for Positive Growth) (Source: Alliance for Positive Growth)
LAKE CHARLES, LA. (KVHP) -

Some of the folks who build homes and businesses in Southwest Louisiana have formed a group called the Alliance for Positive Growth.

Organizers say in the past, developers and those in building-related industries haven't worked together when dealing with city councils or police juries in the five-parish area.

Now, they've started a campaign to have one voice when it comes to modifying zoning ordinances and other regulations which - they claim - will eventually trickle down to property buyers.

Matt Redd with the Alliance for Positive Growth said,: "As we grow and as there is new regulation, it's just driving up cost, so the cost of houses or new building or new construction will increase."

In addition to developers, there are real estate agents, builders, electricians and others who have joined the alliance.  

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

