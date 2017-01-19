LC man arrested in connection with Nov. 30 Opelousas Street shooting

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the Nov. 30 shooting in the 3000 block of Opelousas Street.

The Lake Charles Police Department, working with the SWAT team, arrested Aaron Joseph Stevens Jr. at a Legion Street home on Wednesday.

Stevens is charged with second-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, and attempted armed robbery with a firearm. Judge Clayton Davis set his bond at $1.4 million, according to Sgt. Jeffrey Keenum, police spokesman.

The victim, Phillip Babineaux, was shot at his residence and transported to a local hospital where he died a short time later, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus at the time of the shooting.

The case is still under investigation.

Lake Charles Police Department ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Dets. Sgt. Colby Thompson or Willie Fontenot at 337-497-1311.

