UPDATE: BSEE & Coast Guard respond to pipeline release near Gulf of Mexico; no personnel affected

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) and the U.S. Coast Guard are responding to a release of gas and condensate from a pipeline located in the Gulf of Mexico, southwest of Cameron parish, authorities said.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the incident happened approximately at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The offshore oil and gas operator verified a “bubbling and sheen” about one-quarter to one-half mile southeast of Platform WC-165.

Authorities said no personnel on the platform were affected by the leak. At the time of the report, the sheen was about one mile across and 10 miles long. The operator estimated the spill volume to be roughly about 752 gallons.

The following is a statement from Fieldwood Energy LLC's Director of Government and Industry Affairs, Kevin Bruce:

At the request of the United States Coast Guard, Fieldwood Energy reported to BSEE a sheen that was spotted by a helicopter pilot flying in the Gulf yesterday. As BSEE’s updated news release states, this release is from a pipeline that “is operated by Kinetica Partners, LLC.” Fieldwood has conducted an internal investigation which confirmed that the leak does not involve our platform, pipeline, or any other Fieldwood owned or operated infrastructure. If you have further questions, please contact Kurt Cheramie at Kinetica Partners LLC or Bill Lee at BSEE for more information.

