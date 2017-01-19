UPDATE: State police release names of those killed in fatal Kind - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

UPDATE: State police release names of those killed in fatal Kinder crash

By Laura Heller, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Louisiana State Police) (Source: Louisiana State Police)
KINDER, LA (KPLC) -

Four people are dead - including a 1-year-old - after a severe head-on crash involving two vehicles near Kinder Thursday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. on  US 190, east of Kinder, said Sgt. James Anderson, Troop D spokesman. 

Tyler J. Bamburg, 23, of Mamou, died when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on, killing the driver, Derrick Williams, 30, of Kinder, and his front seat passenger, Porsha Williams, 29, also of Kinder.

Palaisha Williams, 1-year-old baby, who was in the back seat, was transported from the scene with critical injuries, Anderson said. She later died. Bamburg was not wearing a seat belt but all three in the other vehicle were properly restrained.

State police suspect that Bamburg was impaired at the time of the crash. Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers. Results are pending.

In 2015, 64 percent of people who died in crashes investigated by Troop D were killed by impaired drivers. To report impaired drivers, call *LSP (*577).

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Hundreds of racers come out for 5th Annual Dragon Boat Race

    Hundreds of racers come out for 5th Annual Dragon Boat Race

    Saturday, April 22 2017 8:55 PM EDT2017-04-23 00:55:41 GMT
    Dragon Boat Race (Source: KPLC)Dragon Boat Race (Source: KPLC)

    It's an event that is growing every year and something many look forward to--the dragon boat race.  Saturday marks the 5th year for the event that benefits Christus St. Patrick Hospital and the Children's Miracle Network.  With 30 teams comes a lot of rowers some for the first time,  "This is my first year," said Donnie Glyenn.  And others with a little bit more experience  "I've been doing it for three years," said Hollie Zimmerman.&n...

    More >>

    It's an event that is growing every year and something many look forward to--the dragon boat race.  Saturday marks the 5th year for the event that benefits Christus St. Patrick Hospital and the Children's Miracle Network.  With 30 teams comes a lot of rowers some for the first time,  "This is my first year," said Donnie Glyenn.  And others with a little bit more experience  "I've been doing it for three years," said Hollie Zimmerman.&n...

    More >>

  • Funnel clouds sighted in SWLA Saturday afternoon

    Funnel clouds sighted in SWLA Saturday afternoon

    Saturday, April 22 2017 8:36 PM EDT2017-04-23 00:36:31 GMT

    Reports of tropical funnel clouds were sent in by viewers on the afternoon of Saturday, April 22 as thunderstorms moved across parts of Southwest Louisiana.  According to the 7Stormteam, these are a common occurrence in Louisiana with thunderstorms, especially in the summer months, and rarely ever touch down. Since the rotation is relatively weak and below the level of radar, they often go undetected. If you have any severe weather to report, let us know by submittin...

    More >>

    Reports of tropical funnel clouds were sent in by viewers on the afternoon of Saturday, April 22 as thunderstorms moved across parts of Southwest Louisiana.  According to the 7Stormteam, these are a common occurrence in Louisiana with thunderstorms, especially in the summer months, and rarely ever touch down. Since the rotation is relatively weak and below the level of radar, they often go undetected. If you have any severe weather to report, let us know by submittin...

    More >>

  • New details released on Grantham homicide investigation

    New details released on Grantham homicide investigation

    Saturday, April 22 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-04-22 17:15:20 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    Authorities have released new details of the investigation into the homicide of Justin Grantham.

    The body of the 25-year-old Calcasieu Parish man was found on Friday around noon, after his alleged killer led deputies to where he left his body.

    More >>

    Authorities have released new details of the investigation into the homicide of Justin Grantham.

    The body of the 22-year-old Calcasieu Parish man was found on Friday around noon, after his alleged killer led deputies to where he left his body.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly