UPDATE: State police release names of those killed in fatal Kinder crash

Four people are dead - including a 1-year-old - after a severe head-on crash involving two vehicles near Kinder Thursday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. on US 190, east of Kinder, said Sgt. James Anderson, Troop D spokesman.

Tyler J. Bamburg, 23, of Mamou, died when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on, killing the driver, Derrick Williams, 30, of Kinder, and his front seat passenger, Porsha Williams, 29, also of Kinder.

Palaisha Williams, 1-year-old baby, who was in the back seat, was transported from the scene with critical injuries, Anderson said. She later died. Bamburg was not wearing a seat belt but all three in the other vehicle were properly restrained.

State police suspect that Bamburg was impaired at the time of the crash. Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers. Results are pending.

In 2015, 64 percent of people who died in crashes investigated by Troop D were killed by impaired drivers. To report impaired drivers, call *LSP (*577).

