UPDATE: State police release names of those killed in fatal Kinder crash

It's an event that is growing every year and something many look forward to--the dragon boat race. Saturday marks the 5th year for the event that benefits Christus St. Patrick Hospital and the Children's Miracle Network. With 30 teams comes a lot of rowers some for the first time, "This is my first year," said Donnie Glyenn. And others with a little bit more experience "I've been doing it for three years," said Hollie Zimmerman.&n...More >>
It's an event that is growing every year and something many look forward to--the dragon boat race. Saturday marks the 5th year for the event that benefits Christus St. Patrick Hospital and the Children's Miracle Network. With 30 teams comes a lot of rowers some for the first time, "This is my first year," said Donnie Glyenn. And others with a little bit more experience "I've been doing it for three years," said Hollie Zimmerman.&n...More >>
Authorities have released new details of the investigation into the homicide of Justin Grantham.
The body of the 25-year-old Calcasieu Parish man was found on Friday around noon, after his alleged killer led deputies to where he left his body.More >>
Authorities have released new details of the investigation into the homicide of Justin Grantham.
The body of the 22-year-old Calcasieu Parish man was found on Friday around noon, after his alleged killer led deputies to where he left his body.More >>
A crash involving two vehicles killed a Lake Charles man last night around 10 p.m. on U.S. 171, at Topsy Cutoff Road, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.More >>
A crash involving two vehicles killed a Lake Charles man last night around 10 p.m. on U.S. 171, at Topsy Cutoff Road, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.More >>
It's been four years and Louisiana drivers are still dealing with inspection stickers that don't stick.More >>
It's been four years and Louisiana drivers are still dealing with inspection stickers that don't stick.More >>
The body of a missing Calcasieu Parish man has been found after his alleged killer led deputies to where he left his body, authorities said.More >>
The body of a missing Calcasieu Parish man has been found after his alleged killer led deputies to where he left his body, authorities said.More >>