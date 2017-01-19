Students learn how to live life on a budget

The average household has more than $132,000 in credit card debt according to data from the finance website NerdWallet ,so learning how to budget your finances can be a lifesaver, but how many of us can say we learned how to manage our spending in school?

Students from 27 schools from across three parishes - Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis - are learning to live life on a budget and it's all thanks to the Junior Achievement Southwest Louisiana JA Finance Park Program.

Students from 8-12 grades spent a day learning information on debit, credit, banking, investing, careers, taxes, and budgeting, while being given fictional life scenarios and jobs, with salaries, to prepare them for what's ahead.

It's something Junior Achievement Southwest Louisiana Director Meg Lovejoy said is important for the students' future and it's important to start teaching them now.

"We want these students to understand that the choices they make are going to influence their income for the rest of their lives and now students are asked to make career decisions at a very early stage and figure out how they want to track towards the end of high school and it helps them know to find a career you're interested in and then learn to how to manage your money," Lovejoy said.

Students are getting an understanding about what adult life like all because of the Junior Achievement Finance Park Program and some of them were not too impressed.

"I was married, 28, with a husband who was 29 and I was an accountant assistant," said Gracie Boone from Bell City High School.

"My husband made $801 and I made $1019; I made the most; I'm the breadwinner; I'm the breadwinner," Kehenna Bougere a student from LaGrange High School with Jobs for America's Graduates (JAG) said.

"I learned that being an adult takes a lot of responsibility; you got a lot of things to do and you can't mess around and get in debt and all that kind of stuff," Jacob White from Barbe High school with JAG said.

And some of the students quickly realized it's not as easy as they thought.

"I kind of thought that I was going to get a lot more savings out of that, but I really didn't I only got like a hundred something for savings," said Cassie Bush, an eighth grade student from F.K. White Middle School.

How did that make her feel?

"Kind of depressed, I don't want to grow up yet," Bush responded.

But some said they're not worried about the future and can handle whatever comes their way.

Do you now understand what your parents go through?

"No, I don't think it's that hard - I don't think it is," said Barbara Thompson, a student from LaGrange High School with JAG, "As long as you know how to budget, I guess."

"No because it was easy - they just don't know how to budget," said Keondre' Jacobs, a student from LaGrange High School with JAG.

The program is hosted every year at CITGO Park.

If you're a school who would like to participate in the program contact Junior Achievement Southwest Louisiana at (337) 527-6168 located at 200 S. Huntington St., Sulphur.

