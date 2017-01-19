WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: 'Together We Can'

Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

With Amazon starting the year off collecting sales tax from Louisiana residents, it seemed like a small win for our state. But the DeRidder city leaders want legislators to do more and expand online sales tax collections to include other vendors.

Eight people are in the running to be the next mayor of Lake Charles and many residents have quite a lengthy list of serious issues they want the candidates to address.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office launches a program called "Together We Can" to prepare businesses and employees for the threat of an active shooter.

Plus, veterans mark a milestone in the construction of the new VA Clinic in Lake Charles.

And learning how to budget your money from an early start can be the key to success when it comes to your finances. KPLC's Candy Rodriguez show us how one program is helping students to succeed in the future.

In weather, Thursday we will have more rain and scattered thunderstorms throughout the day. Some of these systems could produce some strong thunderstorms. Temperatures will stay in the 70s as our high. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

